AMERICUS – President and CEO Mark R. Todd reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases at the Americus Nursing Center has slowed since last week. In the past seven days, four new cases were reported, as opposed to 10 the prior week, which followed the testing of all residents in the building.
Currently, there are 22 in-house positive cases. Six more residents are recovering in the hospital.
“We are happy to report that another infected resident has now received two consecutive negative tests,” Todd said in a news release.
“Our staff needed this victory," Chief Operating Officer Hill Fort said. "They have all worked so hard, and this recovery is the kind of encouragement everyone needed.”
Results are pending for eight residents, with four reporting symptoms. The remaining four are retests of residents who have improved in the isolation unit.
“Thankfully, there have been no deaths since our last report,” Fort said.
Since the outbreak began, the Nursing Center has seen 19 employees diagnosed with the virus. The vast majority have already recovered and returned to work.
Last week, all residents and staff at Magnolia Manor of Marion County in Buena Vista were tested. Test results showed there are now three confirmed cases among residents who are receiving care on campus in isolation. Four residents with symptoms are also receiving care — three in-house awaiting test results and one hospitalized. Five staff have also tested positive but remain asymptomatic. They remain off duty until they are able to test negative.
There are no residents known to have COVID-19 at any other campus. Of the two dozen programs operated on nine Magnolia Manor campuses, only the Americus Nursing and Retirement Centers, Columbus Nursing Center, St. Simons Island Nursing Center and the Marion Country campus have staff who tested positive for the virus.
“As always, employees reporting symptoms remain off duty until receiving a confirmed negative test report,” Todd confirmed.
Magnolia Manor continues to follow all guidelines recommended by the CDC, CMS and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
