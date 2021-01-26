ALBANY -- Depending on what metrics and what source is used, many in the community are now proclaiming the post-holiday COVID-19 winter peak has topped out and is waning in southwest Georgia.
Phoebe Putney Health System President/Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner -- who has an up-close-and-personal front-row seat viewing the battle against the pandemic -- is not among those ready to proclaim the virus is easing in the region.
“Based on a high number of hospital admissions over the last week, it does not appear we have yet made it through the peak of this winter COVID-19 surge," Steiner said in a news release. "Too many southwest Georgians continue to contract the virus, be hospitalized because of the virus and die from the virus. We know wearing your mask, watching your distance, washing your hands often and getting vaccinated are incredibly effective tools to prevent infections."
As of noon Tuesday, the COVID-19 numbers at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester included:
-- COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 102;
-- COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 20;
-- COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 1,812;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 231;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 55;
-- Total COVID-19 vaccines administered: 14,326.
Steiner encouraged eligible southwest Georgians to continue signing up to receive vaccinations to combat the virus.
“We expect to receive additional COVID-19 vaccines this week, which will allow us to continue providing first doses in multiple locations and prepare to begin administering second doses next week to members of the community who were among the first to be vaccinated when the state expanded the first phase of vaccinations," he said. "We encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. You can request a COVID-19 vaccination at Phoebe through the Phoebe Access mobile app or by calling our COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (229) 312-1919."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.