TIFTON — The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing will visit Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Oct. 12-15 as a part of the requirements for continuing accreditation of ABAC’s Associate of Science in Nursing-Registered Nurse and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) programs.
Members of the public are invited to meet with the site team and share their comments regarding the nursing programs. The use of face masks and social distancing will be utilized at both face-to-face meetings. Interested persons unable to attend in person may also attend the meeting virtually. Contact Ashley.Robinson@abac.edu for the hyperlink for the virtual meeting.
Interested individuals may attend the face-to-face meeting on the Tifton campus in Room 114 of the Health Sciences building from 12:20-12:50 p.m. on Oct. 14. ABAC-Bainbridge will host a face-to-face meeting in Room 855 of the Hawthorn Health Sciences Building from 3:40-4:10 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Written comments also are welcome and should be sent directly to:
Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer
Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
3343 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 850
Atlanta, Ga. 30326.
Email comments may be sent to mstoll@acenursing.org. All written comments should be received no later than Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.