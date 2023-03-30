NY grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN

 Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the matter -- the first time in American history that a current or former president will face criminal charges.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

