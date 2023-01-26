Sayfullo Saipov was found guilty of murder by a federal jury for using a rented truck to fatally strike eight people on a New York City bike path on Halloween Day in 2017.

Jurors deliberated about six hours over two days in the case involving the deadliest terrorist attack New York had seen since 9/11 -- which left six foreign tourists and two Americans dead.

CNN's Mallika Kallingal contributed to this report

Tags