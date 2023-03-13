NYC bike path terrorist to serve life in prison after jury fails to reach unanimous decision on death penalty

Sayfullo Saipov was arrested after allegedly driving a pickup truck on a bike path in lower Manhattan, killing 8 people and injuring 12 on October 31, 2017.

 St. Charles County Department of Corrections via Getty Images

A terrorist convicted of committing a 2017 attack for ISIS that killed eight on a New York City bike path will serve life in prison after a jury said Monday it could not reach a unanimous decision on the death penalty.

Sayfullo Saipov effectively learned his sentence when the jury in the penalty phase of his trial in Manhattan federal court told a judge that it was unable to reach an undivided decision favoring the death penalty on any of the nine capital counts it was asked to consider.

Tags