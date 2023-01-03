New York Mayor Eric Adams was hit with new fines over a rat infestation at one of his properties in Brooklyn, just one day after a different rodent infestation ticket at the same property was dismissed.

According to two summonses from the New York Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) dated December 7, Adams is facing fines of up to $1,200 for failing to eliminate conditions that "encourage the nesting of rats" and failing to eliminate a rodent infestation shown by active rodent signs at a property he owns in Brooklyn.

