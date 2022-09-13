NYC officials are investigating the deaths of 3 children found on a Brooklyn beach. Here's what we know

Police are seen here working along a stretch of beach at Coney Island, where three children were found dead near a boardwalk on September 12.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children who were found unresponsive along a New York City shoreline early Monday after a family member reported concerns about their safety.

The children -- a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-and-a-half-month-old girl -- were found in Brooklyn's Coney Island around 4:42 a.m., said New York Police Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

Recommended for you

CNN's Liam Reilly and Mark Morales contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.