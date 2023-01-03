NYC subway shooter pleads guilty to terrorism charges

Accused NYC subway shooter, pictured here in a New York City courtroom on May 13, in this courtroom sketch, intends to plead guilty to terrorism charges on Tuesday.

 Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Frank James, who opened fire on a crowded New York City subway train last April, wounding 10 people, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to terrorism charges.

After initially pleading not guilty last May, James, 62, on Tuesday admitted to 10 counts -- one for reach gunshot victim -- of committing a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees. He also pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

