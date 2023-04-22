A New York woman who was convicted of using a drug-laced cheesecake in an attempt to murder a friend and steal her identity was sentenced to more than two decades in prison Wednesday, officials announced.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted in February of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny, according to a news release from the Queens County District Attorney.

