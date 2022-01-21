NYPD officer killed, another wounded responding to domestic incident in Harlem, official says By Mark Morales, CNN Jan 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. One New York Police Department officer has died and another is injured after a shooting incident in Harlem, a law enforcement official tells CNN. One New York Police Officer is dead and another is in critical condition and in surgery after a shooting incident in Harlem, a law enforcement official tells CNN. A civilian who was believed to be involved in the incident has died, the official said Friday evening. The incident occurred after officers responded to a domestic call around 6 p.m. at West 135th Street. Mayor Eric Adams is at Harlem Hospital, where the officers were taken, and is getting briefed on the incident, according to a tweet from his press secretary. The mayor is expected to hold a press briefing at the hospital, though it's unclear when it will happen. Five NYPD officers have been shot in the first three weeks of this year. This is a developing story and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 