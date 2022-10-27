NYPD urges 'elevated vigilance' ahead of midterm elections

The New York Police Department is advising "elevated vigilance" in the closing days of the midterm election season, according to an NYPD bulletin.

 Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The New York Police Department is advising "elevated vigilance" in the closing days of the midterm election season, according to an NYPD bulletin obtained by CNN, though there are currently no credible threats to New York City polling sites, candidates or poll workers.

It is standard NYPD procedure to distribute an intelligence bulletin around elections, but the "complex domestic threat environment" warning is notable at a time when election officials across the country have been reporting a surge in threats, particularly in light of former President Donald Trump's ongoing falsehoods about the 2020 results.

CNN's Karl de Vries, Sean Lyngaas and Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.

