NYPD will no longer detain individuals at length while running background checks, according to settlement

 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The New York Police Department has agreed to prohibit officers from detaining anyone while running background checks on outstanding warrants in many instances, including in the event a person encounters police for minor violations, according to a class action lawsuit settled by the city on Friday.

Officers will only be able to detain someone if they have a reasonable suspicion that a crime is about to or has already been committed, according to the settlement.

