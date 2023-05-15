More than a week after educators first hit the picket line, the Oakland Education Association, which represents public school teachers in Oakland, California, announced Monday morning it has reached a tentative agreement with the Oakland Unified School District, ending the strike and sending some 35,000 students back to class.

Schools will be open on Monday, but teachers are not required to return to their classrooms until Tuesday, the Oakland Unified School District said in a statement sent to parents.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News