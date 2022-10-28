Former President Barack Obama described Herschel Walker as "a celebrity that wants to be a politician" during a speech Friday night in Georgia, lauding the Republican Senate nominee as "one of the best running backs of all time," but someone who is not equipped to be a United States senator.

Obama went point-for-point against Walker, calling him "someone who carries around a phony badge and says he is in law enforcement like a kid playing cops and robbers," attacking his "issues of character" and his "habit of not telling the truth," and describing him as someone who is going to be so loyal to former President Donald Trump "it means he is not going to be really thinking about you or your needs."

Recommended for you

Tags