Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections

Former President Barack Obama, pictured on September 7 at the White House will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections, an Obama spokesperson told CNN.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

ATLANTA -- With just 10 days to go before the election, former President Barack Obama urged Georgia Democrats Friday to turn out for gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democrats down the ballot.

Obama drew a stark contrast between Georgia’s Democratic and Republican candidates, arguing that Warnock and Abrams would best represent the interests of working Georgians.

