Obamacare can't require coverage for certain HIV prevention drugs, federal judge rules

On September 7, a federal judge in Texas struck down an Affordable Care Act requirement that insurers and employers offer plans that cover HIV-prevention drugs.

 SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via AP

A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday declared unconstitutional an Affordable Care Act requirement that insurers and employers offer plans that cover HIV-prevention drugs for free, saying it violates the religious freedom of a Christian-owned company.

The ruling came as part of a broader decision that was a partial victory to Obamacare opponents who challenged the Affordable Care Act mandate for coverage of preventive services without charge.

