The world's oceans were the warmest on record for the fourth year in row in 2022, a troubling sign of the climate crisis caused by humans pumping heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

A study by an international team of scientists from 16 institutes worldwide found that the five hottest years for oceans all happened in the past six years and that the speed at which oceans are warming is getting increasingly fast.

Recommended for you

CNN's Rachel Ramirez and Brandon Miller contributed reporting.

Tags

More News