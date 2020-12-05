TIFTON – New Birth Life Changing Church in Ocilla recently donated $200 to the Breast Health Fund at the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation.
The donation was made honoring the lives of those who are affected by cancer. The funds will be used to assist area breast cancer patients with mammograms, biopsies and medication that are not covered by health insurance or other programs.
To learn more, visit www.trmcf.com or call (229) 391-3310.
