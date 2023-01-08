oconee 4-h.jpg

Oconee County 4-H senior Consumer Judging Team members took home first place at the state competition in December. Team members, from left, are Lexi Pritchard, Alyssa Haag, Robie Lucas and Lilly Ann Smith.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

EATONTON -- Four Oconee County high school students took home top honors at the 4-H State Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging contest at Rock Eagle in December. Now the team is on to the national contest, happening in January 2024.

During the Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging contest, participants judge four classes of products and rank their choices based on the needs of a hypothetical consumer. The 2022 contest had participants compare exercise pants, tablets, backpacks and fast food breakfast items before presenting oral arguments to defend their decisions.

