Off-duty pilot on Southwest flight steps in to help after pilot suffers in-flight medical emergency

An off-duty pilot stepped in to help after a Southwest pilot became ill during a flight, the airline said.

An off-duty pilot who was a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight stepped in to help the flight crew after one of the on-duty pilots had a medical emergency mid-flight.

The incident began not long after Flight 6013 to Columbus, Ohio, took off from Las Vegas Wednesday, Southwest Airlines said. One of the pilots "needed medical attention," the airline said.

