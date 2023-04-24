Myles Cosgrove, one of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor, has been recently hired by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Cosgrove's attorney told CNN.

The move prompted the family of Breonna Taylor to release a statement expressing "disgust" and "disappointment" the officer who fired the fatal bullet in the botched raid was hired by a sheriff's office only 50 miles away from Louisville.

