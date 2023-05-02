A Minnesota judge found former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, according to court documents filed Monday.

In a 177-page verdict, Judge Peter Cahill wrote that Thao "actively encouraged his three colleagues' dangerous prone restraint of Floyd" contrary to his training that the positioning could cause fatal asphyxia.

