Memphis police officers' conduct in the confrontation that preceded this month's death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols "is a failing of basic humanity," the Tennessee city's police chief said as officials prepare to release video of the incident.

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said in a YouTube video released Wednesday night.

