FOLKSTON — The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is accepting entries for its annual Nature Photography Contest. Nature photography is unmatched at Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, ranging from beautiful landscapes and unique flora to abundant wildlife, including endangered species and plentiful migratory birds throughout the year.
Okefenokee’s amateur photography contest is a testament to the majesty of the refuge and to visitors’ photography skills. The winning photo will be featured on the 2023 Okefenokee NWR annual pass and may also be used in promotional materials for the refuge.
The refuge will accept entries from amateur, non-professional photographers only. Entries must be received by Sept. 30 to be eligible in the contest. All photo entries must be taken on the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. For a full list of rules and entry information, visit the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/okefenokee.
Okefenokee also announce the return of photographer John Reed this autumn to host the Fall Nature Photography Workshop. Although happening after the submission period for the photo contest, this one-day instructional and hands-on workshop is a great way for photographers of any skill level to practice and refine their skills with an award-winning local photographer.
The workshop will be held on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost for this one-day workshop is $65. Interested persons can register in advance by calling the Richard S. Bolt Visitor Center at (912) 496-7836.
The Main Entrance (Suwannee Canal Recreation Area) to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is located 11 miles southwest of Folkston off Georgia Highway 121/23. The refuge is open daily and offers a variety of opportunities for the visiting public. Call (912) 496-7836 or visit the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/okefenokee for hours of operation, upcoming events and entrance fee information.
