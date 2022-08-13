okefenokee.jpg

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is accepting entries for its annual Nature Photography Contest.

FOLKSTON — The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is accepting entries for its annual Nature Photography Contest. Nature photography is unmatched at Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, ranging from beautiful landscapes and unique flora to abundant wildlife, including endangered species and plentiful migratory birds throughout the year.

Okefenokee’s amateur photography contest is a testament to the majesty of the refuge and to visitors’ photography skills. The winning photo will be featured on the 2023 Okefenokee NWR annual pass and may also be used in promotional materials for the refuge.

