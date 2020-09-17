ALBANY -- Tropical Storm Sally’s immediate impact was relatively light, but water dumped by the storm could bring flooding in coming days to local waterways.
Rainfall at Lee County’s Public Works Department was measured at 8.5 inches between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday and could have been heavier in parts of the county, County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk said. No roads in the county were closed, and buses were able to pick up and drop off children to and from school.
However, the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee Creeks are rising and could inundate some homes and wash out roads when they crest in the county.
Dougherty County also could be impacted by flooding as creeks and the Flint River crest over the weekend.
The two creeks were expected to reach moderate flood stages over the weekend, Cole Williams, director of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said. The National Weather Service predicted that the Kinchafoonee Creek would crest at about 18.4 feet at around 7 a.m. Sunday, and that the Muckalee Creek would crest at about 15.8 feet at midnight Saturday.
“That should start to push it in peoples’ homes and cover some of the roadways,” Williams said of the Kinchafoonee. “There is a possibility some people could be (forced) out of their homes. We’re going around and advising residents the potential is there.”
The predictions could change on the exact crest levels and times, he said.
On Thursday the county’s Public Works Department was preparing sandbags that were going faster than workers could fill them, and bags and sand were available for residents who wanted to make their own, Sistrunk said.
Deputies and fire personnel monitored roadways into the night, he said, but there were no serious issues.
“We’re out there today checking on roads, checking for damage,” he said. “They took a beating and they kept on ticking. If we can get a little dry weather, we can have our crews back out.”
In Albany, about 6.5 inches of rain fell during a 24-hour period, and wind gusts downed limbs and trees, causing some power outages.
About 4,100 Albany Utilities customers were affected by two separate power outages, the city reported. Both outages lasted about 2 1/2 hours. There also was localized flooding in Albany in areas including Vintage Drive, Crescent Drive and Tompkins Avenue, with water receding on Thursday after the rainfall ceased.
The Flint River is expected to crest at 33.9 feet on Sunday morning as water from heavy rainfall north of the city moves down the waterway.
