MACON – A public service campaign aimed at educating young people on the consequences of illegal gun possession is underway in Georgia.
Presented by the Peyton Anderson Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the Federal Defenders of the Middle District of Georgia Inc., the Bibb County School District superintendent, and the Bibb County Sheriff, the “Armed with Knowledge” video project depicts the story of Noah, a preteen youth facing life-altering decisions that lead to prison for illegal firearm possession. Throughout the video, Noah learns hard truths and irreversible consequences through personal points of view from the perpetrator, victim’s family and federal court system.
The Peyton Anderson Foundation worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the Federal Defenders for the Middle District of Georgia Inc. on the project’s development and is partnering with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Defenders for the Middle District of Georgia Inc., the Bibb County School District and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on distributing the educational video and accompanying facilitator guide for screening in schools and youth programs throughout Georgia.
The video is suitable for middle school viewers and older, although educators can choose to present the video to older elementary school children, as deemed appropriate. The Bibb County School District will show the video to students in the fall. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office plans to utilize the video in its youth outreach programs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia will implement “Armed with Knowledge” as part of its own Successful Tips for Youth on Law Enforcement Encounters outreach program.
The video was the idea of Peyton Anderson Foundation Trustee Marc Treadwell. Treadwell is a United States district judge, serving in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia since 2010. Filmed entirely in central Georgia by Big Hair Productions, the video features local actors, as well as Judge Treadwell, members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the Federal Defenders of the Middle District of Georgia Inc. It also features a powerful scene with Tonora Jones, the mother of Ta’Shuntis “Tootie” Roberts, who was lost to gun violence in 2015.
“Many defendants, particularly younger defendants, are completely unaware of the severe criminal penalties that can result from illegal possession of a gun,” Treadwell said. “If our young people are fully informed, perhaps they will choose a different path, a path that will save them, their families and their communities from the consequences of illegal gun possession.”
“Our hope is that this film will make a lasting impression on young viewers, and they will never forget that gun violence can cost them their lives, literally or years in prison,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said. “With this powerful video, the Peyton Anderson Foundation has provided educators, mentors, parents and community leaders a unique educational tool with the potential to reduce gun violence and gang activity. We owe it to our community to take full advantage of this opportunity by watching this film with the young people in our lives.”
School officials say the film can be a valuable tool in helping young people realize the serious consequences of their actions.
“For too long, I have seen our students make bad decisions about guns," Bibb County School District Superintendent Curtis Jones said. "I hate seeing the consequences of those decisions and the hurt it causes; all because young children just don’t know. The ‘Armed with Knowledge’ partnership is just the right proactive actions we need to tell our youth and their parents: Don’t do it. Thank you for showing how an engaged community helps students develop and demonstrate the strength of character we want of them.”
“‘Armed with Knowledge’ is a compelling video which will be an exceptional teaching tool that touches upon relevant issues that today’s youth are facing,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said. “The information a young person receives from this presentation will help them deal with peer pressure and making right choices. We at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office look forward to adding this to our youth outreach options.”
The trailer for the video debuted Aug. 5 on both the Peyton Anderson Foundation and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia Facebook pages, directing viewers to the ArmedWithKnowledge.org website for additional information and access to the full-length video. Organizations can request to use the video and its educational content from the website.
This partnership is in conjunction with Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and re-entry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This partnership also is affiliated with Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The Peyton Anderson Foundation was formed in 1988, in honor of Peyton T. Anderson Jr., owner in the 1950s and '60s of the Macon Telegraph and the Macon News. A highly successful businessman, family man, veteran, civic leader and philanthropist, Anderson assigned the bulk of his estate for charitable purposes to benefit his hometown. He maintained that the people of central Georgia had been good to him, and he in turn, wished to be good to them. His instructions were simple: give to “good-doers,” instead of “do-gooders.” The Peyton Anderson Foundation carries out these wishes and serves as a lasting memorial to a man whose goodwill lives on long after him, investing more than $105 million in Central Georgia and touching the lives of thousands of residents. For more information, visit PeytonAnderson.org.
For more information about “Armed with Knowledge” and to request access to the full-length video, pvisit ArmedWithKnowledge.org. Questions for the Peyton Anderson Foundation can be directed to Jessica Walden at jw@jessicawalden.com or (478) 361-6998. Questions for the U.S. Attorney’s Office can be directed to Pamela Lightsey, public information officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603 or Melissa Hodges, public affairs director, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 765-2362.
