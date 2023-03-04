Crews found no signs of a spill after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in west central Ohio Saturday afternoon, prompting a temporary shelter-in-place order for nearby residents -- just one month after the company's toxic train wreck on the other side of the state in East Palestine.

Twenty cars of the 212-car train derailed while heading southbound near the town of Springfield, Norfolk Southern spokesperson Connor Spielmaker told CNN. No injuries were reported.

CNN's Aaron Pellish, Polo Sandoval and Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed report.

