Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods

Miles Bryant, a former Doraville police officer, faces criminal charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales.

 Lawrence, Nakia

ATLANTA (WANF) -- A former Doraville police officer faces criminal charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Miles Bryant is charged with concealing the death of another and a false report of a crime, according to charging documents obtained by Atlanta News First. An arrest application states that Bryant lived “in close proximity to the victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More News