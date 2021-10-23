ALBANY — A Nov. 9 job fair will offer prospective employees in southwest Georgia the opportunity to meet with representatives of companies that are hiring now.
The Southwest Regional Job Fair will have extended hours, running from 2 p.m.-7 p.m., allowing prospects to stop by the Albany Civic Center after work, said Jana Dyke, president and CEO of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.
The EDC is teaming with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau and Flint River Entertainment Center to host the event.
To make it more convenient and assist those who need transportation, the Albany Transit System is offering free rides.
Several factors played into holding the job fair, including input from employers who are having a hard time filling positions, and the announcement that Coats & Clark will be laying off about 100 manufacturing employees in Albany, Dyke said.
“We have been talking (about holding the job fair) for several months, and it kind of got expedited because of the Coats & Clark closure and making sure the employees have as many opportunities as possible,” she said.
On the flip side, some businesses are struggling to find workers.
“We definitely have heard that,” Dyke said. “When I visit the businesses, they have concerns — every employer I’ve met with. The hotel and hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit with the pandemic.”
A study conducted by the U.C. Berkeley Food Labor Research Center released in May stated that more than half of all restaurant workers, 53 percent, were looking at leaving their job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the findings were that 80 percent reported experiencing or witnessing on a weekly basis hostile behavior from diners in response to staff enforcing COVID-19 protocols, and 76 percent cited the desire to leave their job due to low wages and tips. Eighty-seven percent of workers surveyed said that tips have gone down during the pandemic; 69 percent said that tips have decreased by 50 percent or more.
Four in eight workers looking to leave a job listed hostility from customers as a motivating factor, and the risk of being infected also was a concern.
The good news was that 78 percent of those surveyed in the poll said they would like to stay in the industry if the job paid a “full, stable and sustainable wage.”
Dyke said that some employers have indicated they realize that pay should be more competitive in order to attract and retain workers.
The Nov. 9 job fair will have in place coronavirus protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make the event as safe as possible, she said.
Several major employers will have representatives at the event, including Pratt Industries, Thrush Aircraft and Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
Additional sponsors from around the area have lined up, including Downtown Albany, the Lee County and Worth County Chambers of Commerce, Georgia Power Co., Georgia Electric Membership Corp., the city of Camilla, economic development authorities in Mitchell and Sumter counties, the Terrell County Board of Commissioners and Imagine Thomasville.
Job seekers attending the event will get an opportunity to speak with prospective employers in the financial services, health care, hospitality, nonprofit, government and manufacturing sectors, to name only a few. Individuals attending the fair in hopes of securing employment should come professionally dressed with printed copies of a current resume, and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.
“This will be the first time we’ve hosted an event like this,” Dyke said. “This is a regional event. We would hope to have 100 percent turnout from anyone who is unemployed and who would need employment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.