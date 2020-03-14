ALBANY -- Schools and courts are closing, jail visits to inmates suspended, and other activities are being canceled or postponed as Dougherty County leaders declared a state of emergency.
The measures are meant to limit contact between people to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has impacted the country and the world.
The declaration of a countywide state of emergency Friday to deal with mounting cases of the COVID-19 virus was followed Friday afternoon by a national emergency declaration by President Trump and a statewide declaration by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
Health officials on Friday also urged residents to avoid large gatherings and to stay home if they have symptoms of illness that include fever and cough. The virus also can cause severe shortness of breath, a symptom that is a red flag that indicates the need to contact a medical provider.
The advice closes a week in which, as late as Wednesday, there were no recommendations to curtail activities and cancel gatherings. On Thursday, Dougherty and Lee County school system officials said there were no immediate plans to close schools unless they had a confirmed cases of the virus. But that changed quickly as cancellations of classes at all campuses were announced Friday.
“In the past few days, you have heard (Phoebe Chief Medical Officer) Dr. (Steven) Kitchen and myself talk about this COVID-19 situation as a fluid situation,” Southwest District Health Director Charles Ruis said during a Friday news conference at the downtown Government Center. “Sure enough, as predicted, things have evolved.
“We have more coronavirus in the community; we have more people exhibiting symptoms; we have people with severe respiratory symptoms. We won’t know until a few days whether they have COVID-19 or not."
At Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on Friday, some people were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms as hospital staff awaited the results of tests, and others had been seen at the emergency room. Those cases totaled about 20.
The first confirmed case at the hospital involved a man who traveled to the area from Atlanta, but the disease is now spreading from person to person in the community.
“These events we have seen in Albany over the last week have certainly demonstrated that community transmission is occurring,” Kitchen said.
Ruis recommended social distancing to prevent transmission from person to person. Coronavirus can spread through droplets expelled when an infected person coughs or sneezes or on surfaces on which the droplets land.
“I am here today to strongly encourage people who have congregations of people scheduled to seriously consider canceling them,” Ruis said. “This is a good time to stay apart as much as we can.”
That includes church, house parties and other planned gatherings, he said.
The elderly and people who have underlying health conditions, including lung, heart and kidney disease, are among those most likely to develop severe illness or die from the virus, so the advice was for individuals in those groups to take extra precautions
“We want to encourage them to think twice, three times before going out in the community,” Ruis said. “It would be great if these people didn’t have to go to the grocery store or drug store for the next several weeks.
“Employees who can work remotely, it would be a great idea if they could do that.”
Testing capacity is not sufficient now to test everyone health officials would like, but that could change in coming days and weeks.
“In time, I think we will have supplies to test everybody that needs to be tested,” Ruis said. “We are not going to be offering tests for the worried. It is not the time to be testing people who are asymptomatic.”
Officials at the news conference also encouraged people to avoid unnecessary trips in public, to avoid contact with obviously ill people and for individuals to stay home voluntarily if they or a family member is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
In addition to public schools, private schools in the area also announced closings; a Friday-night laser show at the Civic Center was cancelled, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany announced that organization's facilities would close.
Albany State University will close, and Albany Technical College will offer online instruction to all students, with the exception of those in the commercial truck driving program.
Chief Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette declared a judicial emergency order canceling Dougherty County Court arraignment hearings scheduled for March 27, April 3 and April 10.
The closing also applies to grand jurors and jurors in other cases who are not to report for duty during the closure, including a jury pool that was scheduled to report on Monday, said Wendy Howell, Dougherty County’s public information officer. Those jurors will receive letters providing further instructions about when they are to report for the postponed sessions.
Child support court scheduled for March 19 and April 2 also were canceled. Courts also will send notices to defendants in court cases.
“We’re closing for 30 days at this point because of the threat of the coronavirus,” Howell said of the courts. “We’re all following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and (from the) Department of Public Health.
“We’re also looking for any information coming from Gov. Kemp’s office.”
Offices, such as the clerk’s office, will remain open for business during that time, Howell said.
“However, we are encouraging the public, if you have a matter that is not an emergency or you (don’t) have to take care of immediately, to postpone” the visit to the justice center, Lockette said.
Under an emergency declaration, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is opened. Current plans are to have the office open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The opening is expected to give residents a resource to call to reduce the risk of overwhelming the county’s 911 system.
Other measures being enacted include severely limiting visits to see hospital patients. Any visitors who are allowed in the hospital will be asked a series of questions to determine whether they may have been exposed to the virus.
In addition, hospital personnel will have their temperatures taken before entering the hospital.
Dougherty County EMS will not allow passengers to ride with patients being transferred to a medical facility to protect paramedics and the patient, Howell said.
Visitation to jail inmates will be suspended for their protection, Chief Jailer John Ostrander said.
“We have policies in place, which we are now implementing,” he said. “We have a population living in close proximity to each other. We are screening all inmates that are being brought to the facility.”
Friday, there were about 600 inmates at the jail, which averages about 620 inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.