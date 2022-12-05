Officials seeking cause of death for body discovered Sunday in parked car

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Coroner’s Office is awaiting autopsy results for a 37-year-old man whose body was found Sunday in a parked car, but foul play was not suspected in the death.

Coroner Michael Fowler identified the deceased as Michael Bentley. The body had apparently been in the car parked on North Jefferson Street for “several days” before officials were alerted.

