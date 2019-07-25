Officials urge caution to avoid mosquito-borne illness

ALBANY – There have been no confirmed cases of Zika or West Nile virus in southwest Georgia so far this year, but frequent rainfall in recent days could boost the number of the mosquitoes that spread those diseases.
On Saturday, Albany City Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard will hold a town hall meeting in his district to alert residents to the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses and how residents can protect themselves.
It starts at 10 a.m. at East Albany Community Center, located at 1721 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
“I encourage our elderly citizens, neighbors and our youth to come out,” Howard said.
The last confirmed fatality from West Nile virus in southwest Georgia occurred in 2012, but there were cases of diseases spread by mosquitoes last year, officials with the Southwest Pubic Health District, which covers 14 counties in the area including Dougherty, said.
This is the time of year that Zika peaks, so health officials warn people to take precautions.
The elderly, the very young, those with weakened immune systems and other underlying health conditions are most at-risk for complications from West Nile virus.
Symptoms of West Nile include headache, fever, neck discomfort, muscle and joint ache, swollen lymph nodes and a rash. Symptoms usually develop three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.
Those infected with Zika often do not develop symptoms, but it can cause devastating birth defects. Some cases adults can suffer severe illness.
To avoid, or at least reduce exposure to, mosquitoes, the health district recommends limiting outdoor activity at dusk and dawn when the mosquitoes are most active.
If outdoors, wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET.
Around the house people can protect themselves by eliminating standing water in containers around the yard where mosquitoes breed. Making sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fixing torn screens can help keep mosquitoes out of homes.