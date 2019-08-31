ALBANY – Any impact from Hurricane Dorian, which is now chugging toward Florida's east coast, is several days away, but Albany and Dougherty County personnel are getting prepared and urging the public to do the same.
On Friday the storm was strengthening, and weather experts were trying to predict its path as it slowly moved over ocean waters.
Employees with the city and county worked Friday to have equipment gassed and ready in case they are needed next week after the powerful storm’s landfall.
“With what we’ve seen through the last few years, we’re certainly taking it very seriously,” Stacey Rowe, Albany’s interim director of Public Works, said Friday. “We’re all watching it real closely."
Meteorologists expect Dorian to take a northward path before making a right turn. But precisely when that could happen is not known. There also is the possibility of Dorian traveling across the width of Florida and into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, which would increase the threat to southwest Georgia.
The city of Albany worked through the end of the week to minimize the impact of any heavy rainfall.
“We’re running street sweepers in areas that are prone to flooding to get debris out of them,” Rowe said. That will reduce the amount of debris that could wash into – and clog – storm drains.
“We’re cleaning storm catch basins,” he added. “We’ve cleaned approximately 120 catch basins in preparation for the storm. We’re trying to make sure storm stations are ready.”
Employees also pumped water out of several holding ponds in areas prone to flooding so that they can hold more if there is heavy rainfall.
“We'll check others to make sure they’re able to handle the rainfall they may get,” Rowe said.
Other equipment also has been checked and ready to go.
“We’ve got six or seven 6-inch pumps fueled up in case we need to pump water,” the Public Works official said.
Rowe recommended that residents check their yards for loose items that could be sent flying by high winds. Also, he asked that they check for things that could be blown or wash into storm drains and clog them.
Residents who have concerns can call the nonemergency 311 number to report issues to the city or Dougherty County.
The days residents have ahead of the storm are the time to draft an emergency plan, for those who don’t have one, and to stock up on needed supplies, said Jenna Chang, emergency management specialist for the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency.
She recommended households have on hand sufficient water for five to seven days, not forgetting pets, and a supply of prescription medications to cover the same time period.
A radio to get news in the event of power and cellphone service outages also is needed, as are batteries and a power source for medical devices such as CPAP machines.
“You want to make sure to have copies of all your important documents, all of the important phone numbers you need,” Chang said. “Imagine what you would need if you can’t turn on your phone and access your contacts. If you have kids, you probably want to include toys, books.”
Families also should plan on what to do if separated when any weather event happens, including when and where to meet and what to bring, Chang said. During a weather event, families could be forced to stay in a safe space, perhaps an interior room or hallway, so remember pillows and blankets.
Chang also said people should depend on reliable sources of news.
Storm information, updated as needed, is available on official Facebook pages, including the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency and Dougherty County Georgia Government pages. The county also has Twitter and Instagram accounts, both with the address @1doughertycoga.
The city and county both have filled sandbags, and they will be made available if needed.
“We’re getting our water pumps prepared,” Chuck Mathis, Dougherty County’s assistant public works director, said Friday morning. “We’ve checked our chainsaws out. We’re going to make sure all our equipment is fueled up and ready to deploy.
“Of course, we’re praying this won’t get as bad as some of the other things we’ve seen in the past. We still haven’t fully recovered from (Hurricane Michael). We still see tarps on tops of roofs. We see yards that still need cleaning up.”