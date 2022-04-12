Oglethorpe Avenue bridge slated to come down in 2026

ALBANY — It’s going to be some time yet, but when the Oglethorpe Boulevard bridge comes down, it will be a major hassle for the 20,000-plus drivers who use the crossing over the Flint River each day.
Despite rumors that the closing of the bridge for the lengthy construction project ahead is imminent, state plans call for funding the project for the 2026 Fiscal Year that runs from June 30, 2025 through July 1, 2026.
“It’s not going to happen next month,” Bruce Maples, director of engineering and planning for the city of Albany, said. “Everybody’s worried about that bridge. We survived having the Broad Avenue bridge down, (but) that was a little different.”
Indeed, the Broad Avenue bridge is two lanes and has a much smaller traffic count. It was taken down in 2013 after an inspection determined the structure was in critical condition. A new bridge opened in November 2015.
By contrast, the larger crossing of the Flint River on Oglethorpe Boulevard is four lanes and carries some 21,500 cars and trucks per day, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The most recent rating of the bridge indicated that it was in fair condition but is in danger of scouring due to an unknown foundation.
It was completed in 1953 during the presidential administration of Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The aging structure does not meet current design standards, and the replacement is planned to increase pedestrian and cycling connectivity across the river, according to the DOT.
The proposed project includes pedestrian and multi-use enhancements that include the 6.5-foot sidewalk on the north side of the bridge and a 12-foot-wide, barrier-separated shared-use path on the south side that was requested by the city.
The total estimated cost for the bridge is $18.2 million. Construction is expected to take about two years.
The city of Albany will be responsible for moving gas and water lines that currently run along the path of the bridge.
“We’re working on a cost estimate for that now,” Maples said.
