Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine are set to visit the toxic train derailment site in East Palestine Wednesday for an update on the removal of the hazardous waste from the wreck.

Crews are expected to begin removing the train tracks as soon as Wednesday to clean the hazardous waste underneath the derailment site, nearly four weeks after the fiery February 3 crash and subsequent release of dangerous chemical vinyl chloride from its cars, according to the governor's office.

CNN's Sara Smart and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

Tags