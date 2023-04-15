Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday delayed the executions of three death row inmates amid continued struggles to find pharmaceutical suppliers for the state's lethal injection method.

DeWine's office said in a statement he was "issuing the reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans."

