The US Environmental Protection Agency is ordering Norfolk Southern to handle and pay for all necessary cleanup after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

The EPA announced its legally binding order Tuesday, 18 days after the freight train derailed. The disaster ignited a dayslong inferno, shot plumes of black smoke into the air and led to the intentional release of vinyl chloride to help avert a more catastrophic blast.

Recommended for you

CNN's Celina Tebor, Linh Tran, Elizabeth Hartfield, Brenda Goodman, Jen Christensen, Maegan Vazquez, Sabrina Souza and Nicki Brown contributed to this report.

Tags

More News