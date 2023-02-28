Ohio toxic train disaster prompts Pennsylvania to open a health resource center as scientists say some chemical tests in East Palestine are unusually high

Wreckage from the toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, is seen Thursday.

 Alan Freed/Reuters

The fallout from the toxic train derailment in Ohio keeps spreading to more states, as neighboring Pennsylvania announces new measures to keep its residents safe.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is opening a health resource center in Beaver County where residents "can talk to public health experts, sign up to have their well water tested, and learn about available resources from professionals there to help," Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeted Tuesday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Liam Reilly and Betsy Klein rcontributed to this report.

Tags