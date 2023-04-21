Ohio's govenor said Friday evening that he wants Norfolk Southern to pay East Palestine residents for the long-term impacts the February 3 toxic train derailment may have caused on the community.

The rail operator should pay residents selling their house the difference of what their home value used to be in comparison to what it's worth now, nearly three months since the accident, Gov. Mike DeWine told CNN's Jake Tapper. Norfolk Southern should also set up a fund specifically for impacts on residents that may arise in the future, including medical issues, that could be connected to the derailment, he added.

