Oil and gas production in Gulf of Mexico has twice the climate impact of official estimates, researchers say

An oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana is seen here in 2018.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico is belching out significantly higher levels of potent, planet-heating gas than previously thought, according to new research, which found the climate effects of the operations are twice that of official estimates.

The report comes as the Biden administration last month put millions of acres of water in the Gulf of Mexico up for auction to offshore oil and gas drilling, and has plans for further auctions.

