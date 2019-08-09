FOLKSTON -- The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is conducting a nature photography contest, during which the winning photograph will appear on the 2020 refuge-specific annual pass. Park officials say nature photography is unmatched at Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge with beautiful landscapes, abundant wildlife and unique flowering plants.
The refuge will accept entries from amateur, non-professional photographers only. Entries must be received by Oct. 15 to be eligible. All photo entries must be taken on the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The winning photo will be featured on the 2020 refuge-specific annual pass and may also be used in promotional materials for the refuge. For a full list of rules, entry information and entry forms, visit the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/okefenokee. For questions, or for more information about the refuge, call the Richard S. Bolt Visitor Center at (912) 496-7836.
Refuge officials encourage visitors to get outdoors, bring your camera, and visit the refuge today.
The Suwannee Canal Recreation Area is the main entrance to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, which is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is located 11 miles southwest of Folkston off Highway 121/23. Entrance fees are $5 per vehicle/$1 per bicycle for a daily pass (good for seven days). Annual passes are also available. The refuge is open daily and offers a variety of opportunities for the visiting public. Call (912) 496-7836 or visit the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/okefenokee for hours of operation, upcoming events and entrance fee information.