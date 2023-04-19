Oklahoma county commissioner resigns after release of recording with racist comments

McCurtain County residents demonstrate in Idabel, Oklahoma, on Monday to call for the resignation of several county officials after the recording was made public.

 Christopher Bryan/Southwest Ledger/AP

An Oklahoma county commissioner allegedly heard on a recording of local officials that included remarks about lynching Black people and killing journalists has resigned.

Jennings said his resignation is "effective immediately," according to a handwritten letter signed by Jennings and dated Wednesday.

CNN's Andy Rose contributed to this report.

