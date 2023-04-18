The governor of Oklahoma is calling on four McCurtain County officials to resign after the release of a secret audio recording that allegedly captured them making racist remarks about lynching Black people and talking about killing journalists.

The McCurtain Gazette-News over the weekend published the audio it said was recorded following a Board of Commissioners meeting on March 6.

