Oklahoma parole board denies clemency for death row inmate Richard Glossip

Richard Glossip, 60, has insisted he was not involved in the killing of his boss and has narrowly avoided death three times, as previous execution dates ended with reprieves or stays of execution.

 Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday denied clemency in the case of Richard Glossip, a death row inmate who has long insisted he is innocent of the 1997 murder for which he's scheduled to be executed next month.

The board voted 2-2, resulting in a denial of Glossip's clemency request, which had the support of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who in an unprecedented move attended Wednesday's parole board meeting to advocate for clemency.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News