American sprinter and long jumper Tori Bowie -- a three-time Olympic medalist and a two-time world champion in track and field -- has died, according to her agent, Kimberly Holland. Bowie was 32 years old.

Holland told CNN on Wednesday that Bowie was found dead at home in Florida and that the cause of death is not known yet.

