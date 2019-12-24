ALBANY — On the eve of Christmas Eve, Albany’s homeless community got a hot meal of turkey, greens, yams, dressing and cake to make their holiday season brighter.
The members of the Albany Eta Omicron chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, and a group of boys in the fraternity’s mentoring program, also got to enjoy the feeling that comes with helping others.
“Doing something good makes me feel good in my heart,” 14-year-old Ernest Sibley said as he and the rest waited for the arrival of their guests at the Salvation of Army complex on West Second Avenue.
For Christian Walton, who was helping serve dinner for the third year, helping serve the dinner was part of helping out the community.
“You never know what people have to go through, how circumstances are unfortunate for some people,” he said.
The eight in the mentoring program were joined by about an equal number of fraternity brothers. Omega Psi Phi has been putting on the pre-Christmas event for several years.
“This was a need for the city,” fraternity member and retired educator Jesse Massey, known affectionately as “Coach” Massey, said. “There’s a lot of homeless people in the city. Tonight they’ll have a hot meal. My mom always told me you’ve got to give back. We do a lot of giving in the community.”
In addition, fraternity members have been lending assistance to the Salvation Army, Massey said.
“We did something for Toys for Tots, and we bought toys,” he said. “The mentoring group, they’re going to help serve. We’re men of service — that’s our motto. We also ring the bell for Salvation Army. We’ve been doing that for 26 years.”
For the Christmas meal the idea was to share a little holiday spirit, said fraternity President Elijah Macon.
“Holidays can be a difficult time,” he said. “Many of us are going to be with our families, (but) a lot of these people don’t have that opportunity.”