ALBANY – Asked about what future could unfold from the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Phoebe Putney Health System’s chief medical officer steered the conversation to the past and lessons learned.
The previous nearly two years of the pandemic, for example, have proved that health measures used for more than a hundred years are still effective.
During the periods when people have adopted the practices of thorough hand-washing, social distancing and wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there corresponded a noticeable and sharp decrease in the incidences of other common viruses, Dr. Dianna Grant said.
“Look at what happened last year, how many people you knew last year had a cold or the flu,” she said. “The reason is primary prevention. Look at what we did. We washed hands; we social-distanced; we wore face masks. And not many of us got a cold last year.”
The verdict is still out on the newest variant of the novel coronavirus as scientists assess whether it will be more easily transmitted than previous versions, whether the adaptation is more resistant to current vaccines and ultimately what impact it will have.
Travel restrictions issued will allow time to research the new variant while trying to limit the spread, Grant said, and the three tools mentioned above also have been enhanced with the three vaccines available. Some 22 countries had confirmed cases of the Omicron variant as of Wednesday, and the vaccination rate in Southern Africa is low.
“A year ago, we didn’t have that (vaccines),” she said. “(For omicron), wait and see. What may occur, we are hoping, maybe it will work itself out. All variants don’t go on forever.”
Like hospitals around the nation, Phoebe recently saw light at the end of the tunnel from the fourth wave of COVID-19 that hit with the arrival of the delta variant during the summer. Phoebe personnel were pushed to provide care for more than 100 patients, with dozens on ventilators and fighting for their lives, during the peak.
Non-emergency surgeries were suspended during the worst of the surge.
Phoebe is prepared to handle the hand it’s dealt if there is another post-holiday surge, Grant said. Staff is prepared, and supplies are being monitored to ensure the health system has what it needs in the event of another surge.
While those health professionals who have dedicated their lives to caring for and healing patients will be ready on the front lines, individuals can play their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“What I do want people to know, the folks who are in the hospital right now are unvaccinated folks,” Grant said. “We know that, not only around the country but around the world, until the virus is gotten under control, variants are going to continue to happen.
“Help us by wearing those masks and washing your hands, and most importantly, get the vax – (229) 312-MYMD, schedule your vax. V-A-X, that’s my new catch term. If you haven’t had it, get your vax.”
In Georgia, more than 12.46 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, with 51 percent of state residents fully vaccinated and 58 percent having received at least one dose.
In Dougherty County, 46 percent were fully vaccinated, with 51 percent of residents having received at least one dose. Lee County’s fully vaccinated rate was at 50 percent, and 55 percent had at least one dose.
Despite opposition from many in the public against wearing face masks and the vaccines, Phoebe representatives have appeared at dozens of news conferences since February calmly repeating the message about those preventive measures.
Grant said she avoids frustration at having the science ignored by remembering her job is to communicate. She urged community members to encourage others to wear a face mask in public and those who have been vaccinated to encourage vaccination, while avoiding doing so in a confrontational manner.
“I went into medicine to do no harm, to use the science to the best of my ability, to communicate and keep people safe,” Grant said.
Not all vaccines are 100 percent effective, the physician said, but the experience in the delta surge showed that those who were vaccinated were least likely to require hospitalization or to have serious health outcomes. Monoclonal antibodies were at times administered to more than 100 patients in a day, keeping them out of the hospital, and a new oral medication is awaiting approval.
For the holidays, Grant's message was not to avoid gathering with loved ones or to miss the big game. Large indoor gatherings that do not allow for social distancing may not be a good idea, but there are smart ways to handle those situations so individuals can protect themselves and those they love.
As an example, she said a recent gathering she held was limited to vaccinated individuals, and to social distance, space heaters were used to have activities outdoors.
“Have a plan how you do it,” Grant said. “I tell people all the time, 'These things are in our control.' It’s our choice. I believe we are each other’s keeper.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.