On eve of safety summit, FAA investigates another runway close call

The seventh runway close call this year between commercial airliners took place at Reagan National Airport on March 7, according to the FAA.

 Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating yet another close call between commercial airliners, this time at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC -- the seventh since the start of this year.

On March 7, Republic Airways Flight 4736 crossed a runway, without clearance, that United Airlines Flight 2003 was using for takeoff, according to a preliminary review, the FAA said. The United pilot had just been cleared for takeoff from the runway, the agency said.

CNN's Brian Rokus contributed to this report.

