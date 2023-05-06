On May 6, 1882, President Chester Arthur signed a law that reshaped America. More than a century later, Congress formally apologized for it.

The Chinese Exclusion Act blocked Chinese workers from coming legally to the country, and blocked Chinese immigrants who were already living here from becoming US citizens. The Library of Congress calls it the "first significant restriction on free immigration in U.S. history."

CNN's Harmeet Kaur, Zachary Byron Wolf and Natasha Chen contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags